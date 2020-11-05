Park Lawn Corp Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Park Lawn in a research note issued on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s FY2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$72.80 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$28.50 to C$33.50 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Park Lawn from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of PLC opened at C$29.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$27.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.87. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of C$15.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.77. The firm has a market cap of $863.85 million and a P/E ratio of 91.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is presently 142.95%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

