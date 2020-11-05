Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Short Interest Down 14.8% in October

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 508,600 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the September 30th total of 597,100 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 124,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Park Aerospace stock opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.79. Park Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%.
Park Aerospace Company Profile
Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.
Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.