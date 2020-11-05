Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Announces Earnings Results

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Par Pacific stock opened at $7.99 on Thursday. Par Pacific has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on PARR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Par Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.