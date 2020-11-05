Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Panhandle Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $2.70 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Panhandle Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.85.

Shares of NYSE PHX opened at $1.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 189.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Panhandle Oil and Gas will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Panhandle Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 4.00%.

In other news, Director Christopher T. Fraser purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 130,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,070.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Stephens purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $122,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,862.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 230,000 shares of company stock worth $374,900. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth $536,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2019, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,231 net mineral acres; leased 17,199 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,496 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 120 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

