PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) Trading 11.2% Higher

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) traded up 11.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.43 and last traded at $5.07. 1,402,032 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,291% from the average session volume of 58,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on PainReform in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get PainReform alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.89.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of pain in Israel. It develops PRF-110, a product based on local anesthetic ropivacaine, which completed Phase II clinical study in hernia repair. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Herzeliya, Israel.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for PainReform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PainReform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.