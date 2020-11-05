Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Pacific Ethanol in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Pacific Ethanol from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Pacific Ethanol from $3.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Get Pacific Ethanol alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEIX opened at $5.68 on Monday. Pacific Ethanol has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.49. Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $212.07 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Ethanol will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 82,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $414,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil M. Koehler acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 872,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,653.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 105,505 shares of company stock valued at $358,678. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacific Ethanol stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ethanol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ethanol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.