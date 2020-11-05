Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 26th

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Oxford Square Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 110.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.7%.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Shares of Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.16. Oxford Square Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $6.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 182.92%. The company had revenue of $8.23 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on OXSQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.