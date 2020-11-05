Oxford Square Capital Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Oxford Square Capital has a payout ratio of 110.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.7%.

NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $2.56 on Thursday. Oxford Square Capital has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $126.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 182.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OXSQ shares. ValuEngine downgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

