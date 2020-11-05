Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 9.81%.

Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $165.77 million, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.33. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $2.81.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Overseas Shipholding Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

