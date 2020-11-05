Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OUT. Citigroup upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Outfront Media currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

OUT stock opened at $14.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $31.20.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.85 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Outfront Media will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OUT. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 74.2% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,327,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,659,000 after buying an additional 2,695,228 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 153.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,114,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,956,000 after buying an additional 1,280,983 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the second quarter worth $14,269,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,128,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,354,000 after buying an additional 822,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 83.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,323,000 after buying an additional 654,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Read More: Net Margin

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.