Osmium Partners, Llc Acquires 60,795 Shares of Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:DVCR) Stock

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:DVCR) major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc purchased 60,795 shares of Diversicare Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $167,794.20. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of DVCR stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81. Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $4.25.

Get Diversicare Healthcare Services alerts:

Diversicare Healthcare Services (NASDAQ:DVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.24 million for the quarter. Diversicare Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 220.81%.

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc provides post-acute care services to skilled nursing centers, patients, and residents primarily in the Southeast, Midwest, and Southwest United States. The company offers skilled nursing health care services, including nutrition, recreational therapy, social, housekeeping, and laundry services; the delivery of ancillary medical services at the nursing centers; rehabilitation therapy services, such as audiology, speech, occupational, and physical therapies; and medical supplies, nutritional support, infusion therapies, and related clinical services.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Diversicare Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversicare Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.