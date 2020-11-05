Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Lowered to $83.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OSK. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.44.

Shares of OSK opened at $69.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.92. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $46.72 and a 1-year high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 766.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

