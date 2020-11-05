Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) (CVE:OCO) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.34

Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) (CVE:OCO) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.34 and last traded at C$1.33, with a volume of 100589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.63.

Get Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen Martin Leahy sold 38,900 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.29, for a total value of C$50,181.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,801,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,323,419. Insiders sold a total of 223,900 shares of company stock worth $219,181 over the last ninety days.

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.