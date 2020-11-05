Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ORC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Orchid Island Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:ORC opened at $5.27 on Thursday. Orchid Island Capital has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $365.19 million, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 61.31, a quick ratio of 61.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Equities research analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 400.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 36.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

