Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ORC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Orchid Island Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchid Island Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of ORC opened at $5.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 61.31 and a current ratio of 61.31. Orchid Island Capital has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $6.89.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. On average, research analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.80%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $477,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,235,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 125,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 103,860 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 259.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 83,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 60,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

