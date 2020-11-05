Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ORTX opened at $4.64 on Thursday. Orchard Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $15.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.53. The stock has a market cap of $451.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORTX. ValuEngine raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

