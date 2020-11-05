OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OraSure Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets oral fluid specimen collection devices using proprietary oral fluid technologies, diagnostic products including immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. These products are sold in the United States as well as internationally to various clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians’ offices, and commercial and industrial entities. OraSure Technologies is the leading supplier of oral-fluid collection devices and in vitro diagnostic assays to the employment, criminal justice, drug treatment, life insurance and public health markets for the detection of abused drugs and the antibodies to HIV. Based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the Company develops, manufactures and markets oral specimen collection devices, in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. “

OSUR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on OraSure Technologies in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OraSure Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $14.78 on Thursday. OraSure Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -492.50 and a beta of 0.43.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $48.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. OraSure Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the first quarter worth about $110,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 83.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

