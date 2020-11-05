Oppenheimer Upgrades Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) to Outperform

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $260.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.15% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Microsoft’s FY2022 earnings at $7.24 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.46.

Shares of MSFT opened at $216.39 on Thursday. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1,636.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,992,637 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

