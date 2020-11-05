Oppenheimer Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) in a research report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Twin Disc’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Twin Disc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Twin Disc has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $12.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $68.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 16.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Twin Disc by 15.7% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 810,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 110,323 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in Twin Disc by 1.8% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 285,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Twin Disc by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twin Disc by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 13,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Twin Disc during the second quarter worth about $637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

