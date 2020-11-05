Oppenheimer Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a report released on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.79.

CAKE opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average is $25.29. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $45.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 1.61.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.18. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $517.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 29,581 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 366.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 23,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

