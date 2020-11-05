OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Director Jason Hwang Sells 6,975 Shares

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Director Jason Hwang sold 6,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $46,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jason Hwang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, Jason Hwang sold 10,198 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $66,287.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPBK opened at $6.44 on Thursday. OP Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.42.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in OP Bancorp by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 61,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 21,972 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 18,641 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

