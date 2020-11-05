OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) in a research note published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

OCFT has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. OneConnect Financial Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.47.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFT opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.65. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.55).

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,064,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 776,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,181,000 after buying an additional 131,293 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,227,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,316,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,108,000.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

