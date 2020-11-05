Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $260.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Old Second Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.92.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 16.1% during the third quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 35,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 341.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

