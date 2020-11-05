Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Receives $12.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

OSBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 341.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $260.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.48. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 3.08%.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

