Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several analysts recently commented on OSBC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 197.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 341.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter worth $60,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.92. The company has a market cap of $260.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 14.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.08%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

