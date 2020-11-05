Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

NYSE ORI opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. Old Republic International has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,320,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,384,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Bateman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,789.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $119,360. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORI. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter worth about $101,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 20.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 47.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 16.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.