Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ODFL. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of ODFL opened at $200.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $105.80 and a 1 year high of $207.43.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,053 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 137.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 513,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,085,000 after acquiring an additional 297,362 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 178.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 417,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,861,000 after acquiring an additional 267,916 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,679,000 after acquiring an additional 249,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,716.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 257,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,567,000 after acquiring an additional 243,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.