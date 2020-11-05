Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 60.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 192.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.50.

Shares of ODFL opened at $200.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.80 and a 52-week high of $207.43.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

