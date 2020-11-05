OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.00-2.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.10.

Shares of OGE opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.72.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised OGE Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised OGE Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Guggenheim raised OGE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut OGE Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.67.

In related news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $200,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

