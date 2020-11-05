OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Director Nicos Katsoulis Buys 1,900 Shares

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $28,044.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $855.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.01. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $25.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,986,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,645,000 after acquiring an additional 147,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,913 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,916,000 after acquiring an additional 90,941 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 762,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 751,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after acquiring an additional 20,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after acquiring an additional 95,684 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCFC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

