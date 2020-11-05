OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Director Nicos Katsoulis Buys 1,900 Shares

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $28,044.00.
Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $855.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.01. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $25.61.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.85%.
OCFC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.90.
About OceanFirst Financial
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.
Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?
Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.