OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO)’s (OGC) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OGC. Raymond James set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. National Bank Financial set a C$4.25 target price on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$3.25 to C$2.65 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their target price on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Get OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) alerts:

Shares of OGC opened at C$1.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.74. OceanaGold Co. has a 52 week low of C$1.16 and a 52 week high of C$4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.08.

In other news, Director Ian Macnevin Reid purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$92,960.

About OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.