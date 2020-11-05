Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Obsidian Energy had a negative net margin of 392.45% and a negative return on equity of 157.52%.

Shares of OBELF stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Obsidian Energy has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.95.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

