Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Obsidian Energy had a negative net margin of 392.45% and a negative return on equity of 157.52%.
Shares of OBELF stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Obsidian Energy has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.95.
