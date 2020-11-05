Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NUVCF. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Monday. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NUVCF opened at $39.07 on Monday. Nuvei has a 52 week low of $36.96 and a 52 week high of $39.07.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides Native Commerce Platform, a cloud-based platform for accepting payments across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels. The company offers its products through direct sales, independent sales agents, e-commerce resellers, independent software vendors, value-added resellers, payment facilitators, and online marketplaces.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.