Nucleus Financial Group (LON:NUC) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Nucleus Financial Group (LON:NUC) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Nucleus Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of NUC stock opened at GBX 112 ($1.46) on Monday. Nucleus Financial Group has a 12 month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 182 ($2.38). The stock has a market cap of $101.25 million and a P/E ratio of 22.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 126.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 135.20.

Nucleus Financial Group (LON:NUC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported GBX 1.60 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Nucleus Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Nucleus Financial Group Company Profile

Nucleus Financial Group Plc operates an online wrap platform for the financial services industry. The company's wrap platform offers adviser users custody, trading, payment, reporting, fee-handling, research, and integration services across an open architecture universe, including cash, OEICs, unit trusts, offshore funds, structured products and listed securities, and investment trusts through a range of tax wrappers.

