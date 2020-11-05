NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NOW had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98. NOW has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $507.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on NOW in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on NOW in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

