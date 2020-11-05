Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)’s stock price rose 10.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 22,594,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 14,620,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50. The firm has a market cap of $68.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of -0.28.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Research analysts predict that Novan, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Novan stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 465,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Novan at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novan Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

