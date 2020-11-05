NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of NorthWestern worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 123.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,118 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 140,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 157.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 24.7% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,773,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern stock opened at $53.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.63.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $136,188.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWE. TheStreet downgraded NorthWestern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Sidoti raised NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

