Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.25-2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.27.

Several equities analysts have commented on NWN shares. UBS Group raised shares of Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Northwest Natural from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Northwest Natural from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Northwest Natural from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Natural has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.50.

NYSE:NWN opened at $44.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.42. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $77.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average of $53.99.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.71 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.67%.

In other news, Director Malia H. Wasson purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.44 per share, with a total value of $71,104.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,623.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

