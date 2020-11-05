Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)’s share price rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.57 and last traded at $13.36. Approximately 11,223,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 7,547,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

JWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.69.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.12). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 42.65% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 1,183.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,702,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414,318 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,256,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in Nordstrom by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,116,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nordstrom by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,480,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,711,000 after purchasing an additional 872,014 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 1,612.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 630,330 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

