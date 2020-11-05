Norbord (TSE:OSB) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.92

Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$47.92 and last traded at C$47.65, with a volume of 273070 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.18.

OSB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Norbord from C$49.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Norbord from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Norbord from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Norbord and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 426.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.25.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$583.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$545.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norbord Inc will post 3.7599998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norbord Company Profile (TSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

