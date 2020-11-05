Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.56.

NOMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Nomad Foods from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.30.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average is $23.08. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $26.41.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

