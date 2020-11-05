Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) PT Set at €2.90 by Barclays

Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NOKIA. Nord/LB set a €4.80 ($5.65) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.40 ($4.00) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.20 ($4.94) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.65 ($4.29) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €3.86 ($4.54).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 12 month high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.