NIO’s (NIO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NIO (NYSE:NIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.84% from the stock’s current price.

NIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.30 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NIO from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.06.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $37.71 on Tuesday. NIO has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.09.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 146.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,808,000. Robecosam AG bought a new stake in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,856,000. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,623,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NIO by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,585,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NIO by 42.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,815,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,737,000 after acquiring an additional 839,145 shares during the period. 39.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.