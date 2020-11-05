Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.10

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.10 and last traded at $28.10, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54.

About Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY)

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

