Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nikon’s enviable high-end camera portfolio, driven by the launch of new mirrorless products is a major growth driver. Moreover, capital investments for mid-to-small sizeed panels were on a recovery trend and capital investments for large-size panels were steady in the FPD-related space, which bodes well for Nikon. However, the company is suffering from the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Delay in launching products such as high-end DSLR cameras and lenses for mirrorless cameras due to COVID-19 are expected to hurt the Imaging Products segment in the near term. Additionally, the continuous shrinkage of the digital camera-interchangeable lens-type market and the compact digital-camera market is a significant headwind for the company. The stock has underperformed the industry year to date.”

NINOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nikon from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nikon from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Nikon from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

OTCMKTS:NINOY opened at $6.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.89. Nikon has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.19). Nikon had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $601.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Nikon will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

