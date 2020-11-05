NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NGL. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NGL Energy Partners from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.53.

NGL opened at $2.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.92. NGL Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $844.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 6.34%. NGL Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.81%. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGL. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 50.0% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 45.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

