Next Science Limited (NXS.AX) (ASX:NXS) Insider Judith Mitchell Acquires 178,200 Shares of Stock

Next Science Limited (NXS.AX) (ASX:NXS) insider Judith Mitchell bought 178,200 shares of Next Science Limited (NXS.AX) stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.16 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of A$205,821.00 ($147,015.00).

The company’s fifty day moving average is A$1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 6.80.

Next Science Limited (NXS.AX)

Next Science Limited, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes non-toxic technology products with efficacy in eradicating biofilm based and free-floating bacteria in the United States and Australia. The company develops its products using its Xbio Technology platform. It offers SurgX, an innovative surgical gel designed to reduce superficial surgical site infections and protect wound tissue to facilitate natural healing; and Bactisure, a surgical lavage that is used to remove debris, including microorganisms from wounds.

