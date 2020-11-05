Next Science Limited (NXS.AX) (ASX:NXS) Insider Judith Mitchell Acquires 178,200 Shares of Stock

Next Science Limited (NXS.AX) (ASX:NXS) insider Judith Mitchell bought 178,200 shares of Next Science Limited (NXS.AX) stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.16 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of A$205,821.00 ($147,015.00).
The company’s fifty day moving average is A$1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 6.80.
About Next Science Limited (NXS.AX)
Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Next Science Limited (NXS.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Science Limited (NXS.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.