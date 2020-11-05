Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) COO Robert D. Atkinson Sells 1,347 Shares

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $85,197.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $65.08 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The firm has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.74.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 43.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Newmont in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Alleghany Corp DE grew its stake in Newmont by 32.7% in the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 2,189,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,893,000 after purchasing an additional 539,000 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the third quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Newmont in the third quarter worth about $1,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

