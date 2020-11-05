Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer Sells 5,150 Shares of Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $325,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,992,572.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Ronald Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Newmont alerts:

On Thursday, October 1st, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $329,600.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $353,032.50.

NEM stock opened at $65.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.36. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 26,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 18.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 3.6% in the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 2.8% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 2.8% in the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 7,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.