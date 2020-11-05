Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CAO John Kitlen Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Kitlen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Newmont alerts:

On Monday, October 5th, John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $124,540.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of Newmont stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $129,180.00.

Shares of NEM opened at $65.08 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter worth $710,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 123.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter worth $297,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Newmont by 2.8% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 103,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Newmont by 159.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 46,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 28,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.90.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.